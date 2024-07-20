Steam Coal ice cream launched at north Wales railways

The world’s oldest narrow gauge railway has come up with a unique ice cream flavour to tantalise the tastebuds of visitors this summer, honouring an iconic but altogether unexpected Welsh material.

Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railways (FfWHR) have designed their very own unique Steam Coal Ice Cream flavour, which is already proving a hit with passengers.

History

The Ffestiniog Railway dates back almost 200 years, and takes visitors on a 13½-mile journey from the harbour in Porthmadog to the slate-quarrying town of Blaenau Ffestiniog.

The historic trains climb over 700 feet from sea level into the mountains through forests, past lakes and waterfalls, round tight bends (even a complete spiral) clinging to the side of the mountain or tunnelling through it.

The Ffestiniog Railway and its infrastructure are now an integral part of the UNESCO “Slate landscape of North Wales” World Heritage Site.

The Welsh Highland Railway is the UK’s longest heritage railway and runs for 25 miles from Caernarfon, past the foot of Snowdon and the picture postcard village of Beddgelert, then through the stunning Aberglaslyn Pass and on to Porthmadog.

Unique flavour

Porthmadog-based FfWHR is the only place in the UK where you can buy Steam Coal Ice Cream on a new platform ice cream stand.

Catering manager Elwyn Edwards said the idea just came to him as he wanted something unique to the FfWHR which was also made in Wales.

“It’s really important for us to serve local produce here at our catering outlets and choosing a Welsh Ice cream maker was top of my list,” he said. “Marios were happy to cater for my idea of steaming in with a brand-new product!

“It is actually a very tasty vanilla and something a bit different which will hopefully raise a smile from our passengers when they come to our new ice cream stand.”

Customers can also enjoy mint choc chip, chocolate, strawberry, salted caramel and a vegan option of red cherry sorbet.

Mario’s Jayne Burden said: “When we were asked to make something in fitting with the Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railways we jumped at the opportunity to adapt our luxury Welsh Ice Cream to fit the bill!”

The ice cream has already been selling well and the locomotive crew certainly approve.

