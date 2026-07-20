Stephen Kinnock appointed Welsh Secretary as Burnham names new Cabinet

Mark Mansfield

Stephen Kinnock has been appointed Secretary of State for Wales as Prime Minister Andy Burnham completed his first Cabinet reshuffle, replacing Jo Stevens after two years in the role.

The Aberafan Maesteg MP is among several Welsh politicians to receive senior positions in Mr Burnham’s new administration. Sir Chris Bryant, the MP for Rhondda and Ogmore, has also been promoted to Cabinet as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

Mr Kinnock, who has represented his constituency since 2015, is the son of former Labour leader Neil Kinnock and the husband of former Danish prime minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt. He succeeds Ms Stevens after previously serving as a minister under Sir Keir Starmer’s government.

Jo Stevens confirmed on Monday that she was leaving the Cabinet after Mr Burnham became Prime Minister following his Labour leadership victory.

In a statement on X, the Cardiff East MP described serving as Wales Secretary as “a privilege and an honour”.

She said that during her time in office Wales had secured what she described as the biggest budget settlement for public services since devolution, support for the steel industry, investment in the proposed Wylfa nuclear development, a £14 billion commitment for Welsh railways and the best local growth fund settlement of any UK nation.

Ms Stevens wished Mr Burnham and Mr Kinnock “the very best” in their new roles, adding that she looked forward to seeing them work alongside Welsh Labour leader Ken Skates.

Sir Chris Bryant’s appointment sees him take over the Northern Ireland brief from Hilary Benn, who announced he was standing down after two years in the post.

The Rhondda and Ogmore MP, a former Anglican priest and author, has represented constituencies in the south Wales valleys since 2001 and most recently served as a minister in the Department for Business and Trade.

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Helen McEntee paid tribute to Mr Benn for his work on UK-Ireland relations and the Troubles legacy framework, while Democratic Unionist Party leader Gavin Robinson thanked him for his service despite political disagreements. SDLP leader Claire Hanna also praised his willingness to engage across party lines.

The appointments came as Mr Burnham unveiled a sweeping overhaul of the Cabinet inherited from Sir Keir Starmer. Former defence secretary John Healey was appointed Chancellor, Ed Miliband became Foreign Secretary and Louise Haigh was named First Secretary of State and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.

‘Change’

Among those leaving Cabinet were Rachel Reeves, David Lammy, Peter Kyle, Hilary Benn, Jo Stevens and Nick Thomas-Symonds. Jonathan Reynolds became Business Secretary with an expanded brief, while Wes Streeting returned to government as Defence Secretary.

In his first speech as Prime Minister, Mr Burnham promised the “biggest changes in the last 40 years”, pledging to help households with the cost of living, build more council homes and pursue what he described as a programme of “reindustrialising Britain”. He also promised to publish a 10-year plan for government later this year.

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