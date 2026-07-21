Stephen Kinnock vows to champion Wales in new Cabinet role

Mark Mansfield

Stephen Kinnock has pledged to be a “strong voice” for Wales in the UK Government as he begins work as Secretary of State for Wales.

The Aberafan Maesteg MP, who was appointed by Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Monday, said he would work with the Welsh Government, local councils and Welsh institutions to deliver economic growth across Wales.

Setting out his priorities on his first full day in the role, Mr Kinnock said:

“It is the privilege of my life to be appointed Welsh Secretary, and to serve the people of Wales as part of Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s new Cabinet.

“Wales succeeds when we all pull in the same direction, and I will work across all levels of government to deliver the best possible outcomes for our communities as a dynamic and confident country in a dynamic and strong United Kingdom.

“As Welsh Secretary I will ensure that the Wales Office will continue to champion Wales within the UK Government and that the needs of the Welsh people are prioritised.

“This is about building a strong Wales within a strong United Kingdom where everyone has the opportunity to reach their full potential, with good growth in every Welsh postcode and where communities are in control and supported by government at every level.

“I am truly honoured to be taking on this role at such a pivotal time for Wales and for the UK, and I am clear that there is no limit to what we can achieve by working together.”

Outdated

Plaid Cymru’s Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts congratulated Mr Kinnock on his appointment but reiterated her party’s long-standing view that the office of Secretary of State for Wales is outdated.

She said: “Plaid Cymru has long argued that the post of Secretary of State for Wales is an anachronism that sits uneasily with the realities of devolution. Nevertheless, I congratulate Stephen Kinnock on his appointment and sincerely hope he proves us wrong by showing that the office can be more than Westminster’s voice in Wales.

“The people of Wales gave Plaid Cymru a clear mandate just over two months ago, and that must be respected. We look forward to meaningful discussions on the devolution of rail infrastructure, the Crown Estate, justice and policing, and to building a more constructive relationship with the new Secretary of State in order to deliver for Wales.”

Jo Stevens, who served as Welsh Secretary for the past two years, said on Monday that it had been “a privilege and an honour” to hold the post and wished both Mr Burnham and Mr Kinnock well in their new roles.

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