Steps to fast-track EU rules into British law included in King’s Speech

David Lynch, Press Association Political Correspondent

The Government could fast-track EU rules into law without giving MPs a vote under legislation brought forward in the King’s Speech.

Ministers have been attempting to forge closer ties with the continental trade bloc since coming to power in 2024, and have set the stage for a series of co-operation deals this summer.

Britain and Europe hope to agree a new alignment on food, on energy emissions, and on youth mobility when negotiators gather in Brussels for the second annual UK-EU summit.

The European Partnership Bill, set out in the King’s Speech, will provide a “framework” which will allow these deals, and other future agreements with the EU, to be swiftly implemented, according to officials.

While the Bill is set to give Parliament “a say” in the new agreements, critics have shared fears in several media reports that the powers laid out in the legislation will allow ministers to bypass a meaningful vote by MPs.

Negotiators in Brussels have acknowledged the legislation could prove controversial, especially among Brexit-backing politicians and media outlets.

The Government is however keen to point to the benefits of allowing ministers to quickly adopt EU rules into UK law.

The new food and drink deal could provide a benefit of £5.1 billion to the UK economy, officials believe.

When combined with the emissions trading deal, the impact could be up to £9 billion.

The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) meanwhile said the deal will help to lower prices of household goods for shoppers.

William Bain, head of trade policy at the BCC, said: “A permanent deal with the EU can’t come soon enough for UK firms.

“In the talks ahead, ministers must deliver a deal that truly unburdens business and cuts costs.

“Consumers will then reap the benefits in their shopping baskets. Making trade with the EU quicker, cheaper and simpler is crucial to boosting economic growth in the years ahead.”

On Monday, in a speech aimed at moving on from last week’s devastating election results, Sir Keir Starmer said his Government would be defined by steps to place the UK back “at the heart” of Europe.

He talked up plans for the “ambitious” youth mobility scheme, which will allow young people from Britain to travel, work and live in Europe with ease, and vice versa.

The Prime Minister was also asked by reporters if he would rule out including membership of the single market or customs union in the next Labour manifesto, and appeared to leave the door open to both, which were key planks of Brexit.

The EU-UK summit will be a “big leap forward”, he said, adding it “will then be a platform on which we can build as we go forward”.