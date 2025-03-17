Stevie Wonder to headline outdoor live show in Cardiff this summer

The legendary Stevie Wonder will headline a brand a new series of outdoor live music events in Cardiff this summer.

The 25-time GRAMMY award-winning singer, songwriter, musician and producer will bring his Love, Light & Song show to Blackweir on the banks of the River Taff on Wednesday July 9.

The special event will be one of only three outdoor dates for the global superstar in the UK in 2025.

The announcement comes after it’s already been revealed Noah Kahan kicks off the new series of outdoor live music events on Friday June 27, Kings of Leon will headline on Sunday June 29, Alanis Morissette brings her 2025 World Tour on Wednesday July 2 and Slayer headline on Thursday July 3.

Tickets for Stevie Wonder go on sale at 10am on Friday (March 21) from blackweirlive.com

Tickets for all other dates are on sale now.

Stevie Wonder is one of the most celebrated and prominent figures in popular music. To date he has amassed 49 Top 40 singles, 32 Number One singles and worldwide sales of more than 100 million units.

Stevie has won 25 GRAMMY Awards, the prestigious GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award, a Golden Globe and an Academy Award, while his iconic album, Songs In The Key of Life, is archived in the USA’s National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress, for its cultural, historic and aesthetic significance.

With an enormous back catalogue, Cardiff can expect a night filled with smash hits including For Once in My Life, Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours, I Just Called to Say I Love You, My Cherie Amour, Superstition and more.

The launch of Blackweir as a new live music hotspot for Cardiff is a partnership between DEPOT Live (the live-events arm of Cardiff music venue, DEPOT) and UK promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Nick Saunders, founder of DEPOT Live said: “It is more than 50 years since Stevie Wonder last performed in Cardiff in the early 1970s so we are incredibly excited to be welcoming him to Blackweir.

“This will be a night filled with hits and one that I am sure will live long in the memory.”

Cuffe and Taylor co-founder Peter Taylor added: “Stevie Wonder is without doubt a legend who, since the 1960s has continued to amaze audiences everywhere with his talent. Cardiff is in for a treat with this concert and we can’t wait to welcome such a huge global icon to this beautiful part of the world.”

