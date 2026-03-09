Stop ‘non-essential’ car journeys to save fuel, drivers told

Drivers are being urged to consider cutting out “non-essential journeys” because fuel prices are expected to rise as the cost of oil soars.

AA president Edmund King, who issued the advice, also suggested motorists should change their driving style to be more fuel efficient.

Oil prices – which have a significant effect on the cost of wholesale fuel – have soared above 100 dollars a barrel for the first time since 2022 in response to the Middle East conflict.

Since the war began on February 28, the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts has increased by 5p to 137.5p, while diesel is up 9p to 151.0p.

Analysis of the historic link between oil and fuel prices by think tank the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit shows oil trading at 100 dollars a barrel typically results in petrol prices of about 150p per litre, while oil hitting 120 dollars a barrel means petrol prices of about 170p per litre.

Mr King said: “The longer this conflict goes on, the more effect it will have on the cost of oil.

“Any time Brent Crude passes 100 dollars per barrel raises concern across the markets, for the haulage industry and drivers.

“There will be gradual increases in pump prices, but this shouldn’t happen overnight as fuel has been purchased at previous prices.

“Our suggestion is that drivers should not change their refuelling habits but can consider cutting out some non-essential journeys and changing their driving style to conserve fuel.”

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “Average petrol and diesel prices have rocketed in the last week and are unfortunately likely to keep on rising, so the situation for UK drivers is looking increasingly bleak.

“Unleaded is almost certainly going to reach an average of 140p in the next week or so, while diesel looks highly likely to climb to at least 160p a litre.

“We encourage drivers to continue filling up as normal but to shop around for the best prices.”