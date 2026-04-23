Storage firm lands key role as Euro U19 tournament brings future football stars to north Wales

A storage company is set to help put north Wales on the global football map this summer.

Lock Stock Self Storage has been named official storage parter for the UEFA Euro Under 19 tournament.

The company will see its branding showcased to millions worldwide as Europe’s brightest and best you footballers compete across four venues, Central Park in Denbigh, Bangor City Stadium, the Oval in Caernarfon, and Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground.

The tournament runs from June 28 to July 11 and promises glimpses of the game’s next generation.

Wales was selected to host the prestigious competition during the 150th anniversary years of the Football Association of Wales.

As well as Wales as the host country, it will also feature teams from Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Serbia, Spain and Ukraine.

Previous tournaments have provided a stage for the talents of football superstars like Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane.

Thanks to funding from UEFA, significant investment has been in the host venues, including a £2 million redevelopment of Central Park in Denbigh, Lock Stock’s home town.

As well as a new pitch that’s the same size as Wembley, the upgraded ground now also boasts a new two-storey community facility, including UEFA-standard changing rooms, two dedicated referees’ rooms, a modern kitchen, and office space.

Upstairs there is a bar, with seating for up to 100 people, complete with a balcony overlooking the pitch and views of the Vale of Clwyd.

In addition, two new stands have been built on the far side of the pitch, increasing capacity to more than 2,000, with more than 600 seats, ensuring the club meets Cymru Premier registration requirements.

As the main title sponsors of the Ardal Northern Leagues, Lock Stock has invested hundreds of thousands of pounds into Welsh Football over the past two decades from grassroots to the elite level of the game.

The long-serving Chairman of the Denbigh Town who play at Central Park is Shon Powell who co-founded Lock Stock with his brother, Nick, in 2000.

The company has grown from a single site in Denbigh and is now the biggest container storage company in the UK, with 35 locations in north Wales, the North West of England and Shropshire, including ones in Denbigh, Wrexham, Caernarfon and Bangor where the matches are being played.

According to Shon, the announcement about Lock Stock being named as the tournament’s official storage partner marked a proud moment for both the town and the business.

He said: “As proud backers of the game in Wales we’re absolutely thrilled to become an official partner of the biggest footballing tournament to come to North Wales.

“This is an extremely proud moment for us at Lock Stock, to have gone from a single unit here in Denbigh to partnering with UEFA, the FAW and the next generation of global superstars is something we’re incredibly proud of, and showcases the hard work of the team over several years.

“Lock Stock has been there from the start of the tournament’s progress, working with the FAW to transform Central Park for not only the competition but for generations to come, and now to officially be a part of it is really exciting.

“We can’t wait for the games across the region, and hope to see as many people as possible filling up all four grounds and making this an event remembered for years to come. “

Nick added: “It’s fantastic to see the tournament coming to North Wales and to be involved in supporting such a high profile event.

“To have games taking place in our home town makes it even more special and we’re proud to play a part in showcasing the region to a global audience.”

FAW Chief Executive Noel Mooney said: “We’re delighted to have Lock Stock on board for the tournament.

“I know first-hand the passion and commitment they have for Welsh Football with the work they have done ahead of the competition, and the significant investment they’ve made in the game over the past few years.

“To have a local company given a platform on a global stage shows the power of the tournament, it’s a moment that will see the eyes of Europe and the world on North Wales and our partners.

“I want to thank Shon, Nick and the wider Lock Stock team for their support this summer and look forward to continuing to work with them to grow our game here at home.”

Lock Stock has over 5,700 storage units providing more than five million cubic feet of space at more than 35 storage parks across North and Mid Wales, the border counties and the north west.

They estimate that over 70 per cent of their units are rented by people moving house or keeping treasured possessions but nearly 30 per cent, almost 2,000, are used by a variety of businesses for storing materials, stock and equipment.