Storm Amy set to batter parts of Wales

The first named UK storm of the season – Storm Amy – is expected to batter parts of Wales this week, the Met Office has confirmed.

Forecasters have issued a yellow weather alert for the spell of gale-force winds and heavy rain set to hit north Wales on Friday (October 3).

Westerly winds will pick up initially in the west before extending eastwards during Friday night.

Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are likely for many areas and may reach 60 to 70 mph in some places for a time.

Gusts

Exposed coasts and hills will see the highest gusts which could exceed 80 mph.

The strongest winds currently look more likely over parts of northern Scotland.

This will lead to difficult driving conditions for high sided vehicles on prone routes such as cross winds on exposed or high level routes.

The very strong winds will also be accompanied by spells of heavy rain.

The winds will ease for most parts on Saturday afternoon (October 4).

The Met Office has warned that the severe weather could cause some damage to buildings, with the potential for power cuts and disruption to mobile phone coverage.

Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible especially near the coast where large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts and coastal roads is expected.

Disruption

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible as well as possible ridge closures.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Tom Crabtree, said: “Although there is still some uncertainty about the exact track Storm Amy will take, the system will bring gale-force winds across northern and western regions.

“Heavy rainfall is also expected, particularly over western Scotland, where totals could exceed 30-50 mm in six to nine hours, increasing the risk of localised flooding.

“Forecasts and warnings will be updated as the situation becomes more clear, therefore it is important to keep an eye forecast for your area over the coming days.”