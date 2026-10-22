Storm Austen threat triggers rail changes across Wales ahead of weekend

Nation.Cymru staff

Train services across parts of Wales will be impacted from Friday as Storm Austen sweeps in from the west, bringing strong winds and heavy rain.

Precautionary timetable changes will affect west Wales, the Heart of Wales line, the Cambrian line and the North Wales Coast. Replacement buses will operate on affected routes, with passengers warned to expect longer journeys.

The storm is forecast to arrive on Thursday night and continue into Friday, October 23, before another spell of wet and windy weather on Saturday.

The rail industry says a Met Office yellow wind warning covers parts of Wales on Friday, with gusts of 50–60mph possible across the warning area. Exposed coastal locations could experience stronger winds.

Planned engineering work will also affect some journeys over the weekend.

Network Rail, Transport for Wales and Great Western Railway will review services as conditions develop. The changes announced ahead of the storm are precautionary, with further restrictions possible depending on conditions.

Chris Howchin, senior network delivery manager at Network Rail’s Wales and Borders route, said: “Safety will always come first, and while we’ll do everything we can to keep passengers moving, strong winds can bring trees and debris onto the railway, while heavy rain can cause flooding.

“That can mean speed restrictions or temporary closures while we make sure the railway is safe.”

Ten dedicated seasonal response teams have been positioned across the route to deal with weather-related incidents.

They will be supported by information from ten new weather stations installed on the railway, providing real-time readings of wind, rainfall and other local conditions.

Alongside specialist forecasts from Network Rail’s weather partner, MetDesk, those readings will help staff decide where to deploy teams, inspect tracks or impose restrictions.

Preparations for autumn and winter have included drainage improvements at flood-prone locations and vegetation clearance to reduce the risk of trees and branches falling onto the line.

Vulnerable sections will receive additional inspections before, during and after severe weather. Heavy rainfall can overwhelm drainage systems and affect the stability of embankments and cuttings.

Autumn conditions

Autumn conditions can also reduce grip between train wheels and rails, making acceleration and braking more difficult. Some routes already have temporary timetable adjustments to help services cope with these seasonal problems.

Transport for Wales is advising passengers to allow extra time, including those whose journeys involve replacement buses, which may also be affected by the weather.

Anyone travelling from Friday and throughout the weekend should check the latest arrangements on the TfW website or app before setting off and keep watching for updates during their journey.

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