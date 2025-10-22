Storm Benjamin set to hit Wales with heavy rain and strong winds

Storm Benjamin, as named by Meteo France, is set to batter parts of Wales with heavy downpours and winds of more than 70mph this week, forecasters have said.

The Met Office has released yellow weather warnings over possible disruption, flooding, power cuts and damage to buildings in a number of areas on Thursday.

A yellow weather warning for rain covering parts of Wales, most of southern England, the East Midlands, and Yorkshire will be in place tomorrow until 9pm.

Those within the affected regions have been warned by the weather service to expect heavy rainfall from Wednesday evening, with up to 50mm in some areas by early Thursday morning.

Met office

The anticipated wet and windy conditions have not yet earned the storm an official name from the Met Office.

Another yellow alert for wind on Thursday covers parts of Wales including Swansea and Pembrokeshire and south-west England, including Somerset, Devon and Cornwall.

Gusts of up to 45mph are expected widely within this area, while winds of up to 60mph could be reached along exposed coasts and headlands, according to the forecaster.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Harris said: “It is worth noting that there is a greater than usual uncertainty surrounding the track and intensity of this low-pressure system.

“So the public should stay up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings as the situation evolves, with adjustments to the forecasts likely at short notice.”