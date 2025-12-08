Storm Bram set to batter Wales as danger to life warning issued

Storm Bram will bring strong winds and heavy rain to large parts of Wales later today as forecasters issue a danger to a life warning.

Named by Met Eireann, which is Ireland’s equivalent of the Met Office, Storm Bram will move north and to the west of the UK on Monday, bringing heavy rain and winds.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is asking people to be vigilant and prepared as the weather system is expected to lead to flooding and disruption across Wales.

NRW expects to see a number of flood alerts and flood warnings issued on Monday and into Tuesday.

There is the potential for significant impacts with the worst being felt in south Wales.

A Met Office amber warning for rain is in place for parts of south Wales from midnight until 10am on Tuesday (December 9).

It covers Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Carmarthenshire, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea and Torfaen.

A yellow warning for rain for Wales is in force from 6pm today until 2pm tomorrow with a Yellow warning for wind covering large parts of Wales from 10pm today until 4pm tomorrow.

High tides combined with strong winds could also see very large waves in Gwynedd and Ceredigion in particular, and we are advising people to stay clear of promenades and the sea.

Surface water issues are expected, and we are calling on people to keep away from swollen riverbanks and not to drive or walk through floodwater.

People are being urged to consider any steps they may need to take now to be prepared.

Register for NRW’s free flood warning service here or by calling Floodline on0345 988 1188.

Updates

You can check the flood warning pages on NRW’s website for local flood alerts and flood warnings. These pages are updated every 15 minutes.

Think about how you can prepare your home and business now. Move valuables and vehicles to a higher location and think about packing a flood kit.

NRW’s says its teams are working alongside the Flood Forecasting Centre, emergency responders and local authority partners to prepare for this weather, monitoring forecasts and rainfall predictions and providing updates as confidence in the forecasts grow.

Flood alerts and warnings will be issued as rivers reach trigger levels.

Flooding

Charlotte Morgan, Natural Resources Wales’ Duty Tactical Manager, said: “We are asking people to be alert for potential flooding with heavy rain predicted through today (Monday) and overnight, especially in parts of south Wales.

“We’re urging people to be vigilant and to prepare for potential flooding now. You can check if you live in an area at risk of flooding on our website and sign up for our free flood warning service.

“We also want to remind people to keep away from swollen riverbanks and not to drive or walk through floodwaters as you don’t know what lies beneath.

“We are expecting to see very large waves and are advising people to stay clear of promenades and seafronts as you could be swept away by large waves or hit by debris.

“Our thoughts are with those communities who have recently been impacted, and they could potentially be impacted again during this event.

“If flooding is forecast in your area, we want to make sure people are doing all they can to keep themselves safe. Think about preparing a flood kit with any important documents and medication, moving your car to higher ground and moving treasured possessions upstairs or to a higher place.

“We do not provide flood warnings for flooding from surface water, so it’s important for everyone to know their flood risk.

“Keep an eye on weather forecasts and visit our website for the latest information on the flood warnings, and find practical advice on what to do before, during and after a flood.”