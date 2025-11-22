Storm Claudia flooding reinforces need for substantial investment in Rhondda Cynon Taf – Council leader

Anthony Lewis – Local democracy reporter

Flooding in south Wales during Storm Claudia has reinforced the need for substantial investment in Rhondda Cynon Taf, the council leader has said.

Councillor Andrew Morgan was reacting to the floods which have hit Monmouthshire in recent days and Natural Resources Wales (NRW) says “record levels” of water were seen in the Monnow in Monmouthshire with the town of Monmouth badly flooded along with nearby areas.

These levels were higher than the previous records seen in Storm Bert last year and Storm Dennis in 2020.

A major incident was declared in Monmouth in the early hours of Saturday morning and there was a large-scale rescue and recovery operation involving firefighters, police, ambulance crews, mountain rescue volunteers, and coastguard units along with NRW officers.

Storm Claudia caused no major issues in RCT but culverts were continually monitored and where necessary crews responded to clear debris build-up.

Across Rhondda Cynon Taf there are 138 high-risk culverts and a further 500 lower-risk culverts.

Crews responded to blocked gullies, requests for sandbags, and provided other support.

In response to the weather hundreds of council staff were mobilised with frontline teams and staff diverted from their usual roles, supported by contractors, responding to reports from residents and businesses as well as carrying out proactive work throughout the last few weeks.

The council said residents played their part too by responding to the weather warnings, following the safety advice, installing property defences, and reporting issues to the council.

RCT has been badly affected by flooding during the likes of Storm Dennis and Storm Bert in recent years and the leader of the council has highlighted the need for investment.

Cllr Morgan, said: “Firstly a huge thanks to all RCT teams and contractors that prepared for possible flooding Friday.

“While RCT was missed this time Monmouthshire was badly hit and thoughts with all those affected.

“We’ve invested over £100m since Storm Dennis in repairs and upgrading infrastructure.

“NRW has carried out significant modelling on rivers Cynon, Rhondda, and Taf. We continue to lobby and raise specific areas we believe need investment.

“Monmouthshire is just 22 miles from RCT as the crow flies. This latest flood reinforces the need for substantial investment in RCT and soon.”

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has been contacted for comment.