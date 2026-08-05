Storm-damaged forest could take up to five years to recover

Nation.Cymru staff

Work to restore areas of forest badly damaged by Storm Darragh is expected to take between three and five years.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is drawing up plans to clear and replant woodland around Llidiad Nenog, near Brechfa, which was among the areas badly affected by the storm in December 2024 and previous severe weather.

More than 600 hectares of woodland across south-west Wales were damaged by Storm Darragh – an area equivalent to around 840 football pitches.

NRW has begun a phased harvesting and replanting programme, including the removal of windblown and unstable trees.

Work around Llidiad Nenog is currently expected to take place in three phases, beginning at Llidiad South in 2027, followed by Llidiad North in 2028 and further work at Llidiad South in 2029.

NRW said the timetable and felling boundaries could change as the plans develop.

Before the harvesting begins, work is due to start this month to reinstate a disused timber haulage route and upgrade an existing forest track.

The new connection to the wider Brechfa East forest block is intended to reduce the number of timber lorries travelling through Llidiad Nenog by allowing loads to use the Sifigwm entrance where possible.

Ellen Humphrey, NRW’s senior officer in forestry operations, said: “Storm Darragh caused significant damage to forests across south-west Wales, and the forests around Llidiad Nenog were among the areas hardest hit.

“Recovering these woodlands will take time, but this work is an important step in restoring the forest and ensuring it continues to provide environmental, economic and recreational benefits for future generations.”

NRW said unaffected areas of standing trees would be retained where possible, while the cleared areas would subsequently be replanted.

The organisation is also managing Japanese knotweed within the affected forest blocks, with a particularly dense area currently restricting access to proposed new haulage routes from Llidiad South.

Around 100 hectares of windblown trees have already been incorporated into existing harvesting operations across the affected forests.

Teams have also cleared 35 kilometres of blocked forest roads and trails and are repairing damaged boundary fences where possible.

Residents will be able to discuss the plans with NRW at a drop-in session at Llanfihangel-Rhos-y-Corn village hall on August 19 between 3pm and 6pm.

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