Storm-damaged road to remain closed for another six months

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

A road badly damaged by landslips during Storm Bert is set to remain closed for another six months while major repairs are carried out.

Pontsticill Road in Merthyr Tydfil was hit by two landslips during the storm in 2024, causing the embankment supporting the road to erode.

The road, which runs between Pontsticill village and the Brecon Mountain Railway, will remain shut while a major remediation scheme is carried out.

Work is due to begin during the week commencing September 28, with completion currently expected by the end of March 2027.

The scheme has been designed and agreed in principle by Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, Natural Resources Wales and the relevant private landowners.

Following a tender process, the contract has been awarded to Alun Griffiths (Contractors) Limited.

The work will include replacing and strengthening an edge beam within the road and raising and reconstructing the carriageway to allow new drainage channels to be installed.

A reinforced earth slope and associated drainage infrastructure will also be constructed.

Several block stone cascades will be installed to manage surface water run-off and formalise existing steep channels, while manholes above the landslip area will be replaced.

Five new highway culverts will also replace existing damaged culverts beneath Pontsticill Road.

The road will need to remain closed throughout the construction period to allow the work to be carried out safely.

Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council said further updates would be issued as the scheme progressed.

The council said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your continued patience, understanding, and cooperation while these essential works are carried out.”

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