Storm Eowyn upgraded to amber warning for parts of Wales

Storm Eowyn has been upgraded to an amber warning for parts of Wales.

The weather system is set to batter the county with very strong winds and disruption from tomorrow into the weekend.

A spell of strong and gusty winds will move from west to east across Wales tomorrow.

Disruption

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert for large parts of the Welsh coast from 7:00 – 18:00 on Thursday (January 23).

An amber weather warning for wind has also been issued for parts north Wales from 6:00 until 21:00 on Friday (January 24).

Gusts of more than 80mph could cause power cuts, travel disruption and damage to buildings.

There could also be a danger to life caused by flying debris.

Unsettled

The rest of Wales is covered by a yellow weather alert for heavy rain which will remain in place from 00:00 – 09:00 on Friday.

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible along with cancellations to bus and rail services.

Met Office spokeswoman Andrea Bishop said: “Storm Eowyn will bring a period of very unsettled, potentially disruptive, weather to the UK through Friday and into Saturday.

“Pronounced ‘Ay-oh-win’, the system will begin to influence the UK’s weather on Friday, with strengthening winds initially in north-western parts of the UK with accompanying heavy rainfall.”

The wind strength is expected to ease gradually through Saturday from the south.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Mike Silverstone said: “The strongest gusts are likely to be felt across parts of Northern Ireland, northern England, north-western Wales and western Scotland, where exposed sites could get gusts in excess of 80mph, which has the potential to cause impacts for those in these areas.

“There will also be some heavy rain, bringing some unpleasant conditions to end the week.”

