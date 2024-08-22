Storm Lilian to batter parts of north Wales

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as Storm Lilian batters parts of north Wales with strong winds.

The alert will remain in place between 5am and 11am on Friday (August 23) during which forecasters have warned travel disruption should be expected.

The Met Office has said some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen and injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible.

Power cuts may also occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Disruption

Near the coast, injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

Some roads and bridges may close and road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible

The storm is expected to affect Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd and Anglesey.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “Storm Lilian will bring some potentially damaging gusts during Friday morning, with gusts widely in the 50-60mph range, with the possibility of some gusts in excess of 75mph in a few places.

“There’s associated rainfall with Lilian that has also resulted in a Met Office warning for parts of Scotland. Within the warning area, another 50mm of rain is possible over high ground, with 20-30mm falling quite widely. Much of this is falling on saturated ground so increases the chance of some surface water flooding.”

Lilian is the twelfth named storm of this storm naming season, which runs from September through to the following September.

This is the furthest through the list of names the Western European storm naming group has got since storm naming was introduced in 2015.

