Story of Welsh woman who raised thousands for good causes released on audio book

The memoir of a Welsh woman who raised thousands of pounds for good causes is now available as an audio book so that people living with sight loss can enjoy it.

Over the years Haf Thomas has raised over £60,000 for charities such as Tŷ Gobaith, Ward Alaw, Ysbyty Gwynedd and the Welsh Air Ambulance.

In addition to that, she has raised almost £5,000 for the North Wales Society of the Blind.

The money has been used to pay for providing computers and specialist software to enable children who have lost their sight to learn and become more independent.

Haf’s memoir ‘O na fyddai’n Haf o hyd!’ was published a year ago.

It was edited by the poet Ifor ap Glyn and published by Carreg Gwalch.

Haf is very aware of the needs of the blind and understands the importance of accessibility.

Therefore, the Society – which has its base in Stryd Fawr, Bangor – decided to produce an audio book version to ensure that blind and people living with sight loss have the opportunity to enjoy it.

Haf is delighted with the new version – especially as it is her sister, Ffion Orwig, who was chosen to read it.

It is available to buy from the Society or borrow from the library.

Haf, 54, from Llanrug, Gwynedd was born in 1971 with Down’s syndrome.

But that didn’t hold her back at all – and she has enjoyed a full life including working for Gwynedd Council for 29 years before retiring.

Her family and community support her – and in the book she tells her own story with the help of her diary and scrapbook which are full of fond memories.

Haf has been an extra on Pobol y Cwm and has met celebrities such as Hywel Gwynfryn and Westlife.

She continues to raise money for the North Wales Society of the Blind by collecting stamps of all kinds which are then sorted and sold to raise money for the Society.

Haf said: “I hope you enjoy listening to this story, ‘O na fyddai’n Haf o hyd!’”