Stranded spaniel rescued from cliff edge by RNLI

A dog who became stranded near a cliff edge in Wales after getting into trouble chasing a ball has been rescued by an RNLI crew.

Ember, a six-year-old spaniel became trapped by a sea cliff near Moelfre in Anglesey on Wednesday afternoon, while out walking along a coastal path with her owner.

Volunteers at the Royal National and Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) in Moelfre had just returned from a training session on their inshore lifeboat when the owner came into the lifeboat station asking for help.

Members of the public had reported hearing Ember barking, but due to the inaccessible location couldn’t see the stranded spaniel.

Stuck

Two RNLI crew kitted in drysuits and lifejackets waded and swam to the cliff edge where the spaniel was stuck.

They located Ember and carefully made their way up onto the ledge.

Moelfre RNLI coxswain, Vince Jones said: “As we entered the water near the cliff, we could hear the dog yapping away.

“Where the spaniel was trapped, it would have been inaccessible from the cliff top so kitted in our drysuits and lifejackets we entered the water and made our way onto the ledge.

“After a few moments of talking to Ember, she seemed to calm down and we were able to get a lead on.

“It was great to then reunite the spaniel with her owner.

“The owner did the right thing by coming to the lifeboat station and alerting us.

“Our advice is to never go in after your pet and to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

“Always keep them on lead when near the edge of cliffs or piers.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

