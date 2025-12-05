Stray dog saved by Welsh rescue charity

A Welsh dog rescue charity is appealing for more information following their discovery of a severely ill stray dog recently.

Hope Rescue have been saving dogs in need in the south Wales area since 2005, taking in stray, abandoned, and unwanted dogs and rehoming them across the UK.

They care for all dogs regardless of breed, age, size, or background as well as those with complex medical and behavioural needs.

Todd, as he has been named by the charity, is a Staffordshire Bull Terrier and was found in the Laleston, Bridgend area with a severe skin infection.

He is 4 years old and is receiving urgent veterinary care to keep him comfortable.

The charity are urgently appealing for more information about how Todd came to be in this condition.

In their recent Facebook post, they said: “If you have any information about how Todd came to be in this condition, or if you are his owner and can no longer care for him please get in touch. The more we know about him, the quicker we can provide the right support.”

If you have any information to share on Todd with Hope Rescue you can contact the centre on 01443 226659 or email [email protected]

To find out more information about adopting or donate to Hope Rescue, visit their website or Facebook page.