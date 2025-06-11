Stray sheep fouling in playgrounds and damaging gardens in Welsh county

Twm Owen – Local democracy reporter

Stray sheep are damaging people’s gardens and fouling in children’s playgrounds, a council has been told.

But Torfaen Borough Council leader Anthony Hunt has said the authority has little power to act when sheep have been crossing private land to wander around Blaenavon.

He was asked if the council would take part in discussions over the issue by Nick Horler one of three borough councillors representing the town.

Safety

The independent councillor said: “We now have sheep entering the town. This is quite pleasing at times however I am getting an increased number of calls and messages from local residents about the damage these sheep are causing to vegetation in people’s gardens and public spaces.

“There are also concerns about sheep leaving mess in gardens and public areas such as parks and play areas causing issues with children using the areas and safety on the main road.”

Labour’s Cllr Hunt said the “difficulties experienced are appreciated” and the council had established the World Heritage Site management board which includes a caring for Blaenavon group which he said would be the “forum for discussion”.

Access

He said he and other cabinet members have attended at the group with Cllr Horler.

But Cllr Hunt added: “Where sheep are able to gain access over private land the council has limited powers to take action and that needs to be taken by the owners of the sheep.”

He said the council would continue in discussions with interested groups.

In September 2023 the council rejected a plea from Cllr Horler to employ a shepherd to round up stray sheep but did say it would look into the possibility of assisting with a database of animal owners after Cllr Horler reported a ram was terrorising residents in Forgeside.

