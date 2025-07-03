Street markets launched with backing from Shared Prosperity Fund

Local traders are being offered the opportunity to showcase their products at a series of artisan street markets, thanks to funding from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.

Carmarthenshire County Council is launching a new initiative to host a series of monthly street markets in Ammanford, Carmarthen, and Llanelli to support local traders and celebrate the best in local food, crafts, and handmade products.

The markets will be operated by Green Top Markets, a specialist Welsh artisan street market provider.

The operator will supply marquees and gazebos for stallholders, offer expert advice on stall presentation, and coordinate promotion through PR and social media in partnership with Council officers.

Town centres

Cllr Carys Jones, Cabinet Member for Rural Affairs, Community Cohesion and Planning Policy, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for both experienced traders and new entrepreneurs to gain visibility and grow their businesses in our busy town centres. By supporting these vibrant artisan markets, we’re not only boosting local trade but also helping to celebrate the unique talent and produce that Carmarthenshire has to offer.”

The first events will take place between 10 – 12 July, with a series of monthly markets planned subsequently.

The council is urging traders to register early to secure a pitch, particularly for those looking ahead to the Christmas period.

You can register online here or email [email protected] for more information.

