Streeting allies call for unity amid reports Cabinet colleagues want him sacked

Allies of Wes Streeting have called for unity within UK Government, amid reports Cabinet ministers are urging the Prime Minister to sack his Health Secretary.

Sir Keir Starmer is facing growing calls within the Cabinet to remove Mr Streeting from his post, amid what they see as his public pronouncements of outspoken opinions, according to The Times.

Mr Streeting has found himself the target of a briefing war from within Downing Street over his perceived ambitions to succeed Sir Keir as Prime Minister.

A spokesperson for the Health Secretary described the timing of the latest briefing against him as “incredibly stupid”, as it broke while Reform and the Conservatives find themselves vying for dominance on the right of politics.

The spokesperson said: “It’s a real shame that Keir’s so-called allies are briefing against Wes yet again, when they should be talking about the second biggest fall in waiting lists in 15 years, and ambulances arriving 15 minutes faster with Labour.

“Given Reform and the Tories are at each other’s throats right now, this briefing is also incredibly stupid.

“Wes is delivering real change in the NHS, and is out there making the case for Keir and for Labour.”

According to The Times, one Cabinet minister suggested Sir Keir needed to learn from Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, who abruptly sacked her shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick this week ahead of his defection to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

They told the newspaper Mr Streeting was “undermining all of us” in UK Government, and suggested he was “repeatedly breaching collective responsibility”.

Two others who spoke to The Times appeared convinced Mr Streeting was on manoeuvres to become prime minister.

According to the newspaper, one of them said: “Wes is exactly the same as he was when he was 18 … If he doesn’t become Labour prime minister, he will tell himself his entire life has been a failure. Everything he’s doing now is in pursuit of that aim.”

But a No 10 source told The Times Mr Streeting was doing a “great job as health secretary” and was a “key player in the team”.

Mr Streeting has previously voiced his concerns about the direction of the UK Government, and hit out at a “toxic culture” in No 10 when briefing against him was made public in November.

He also appeared to voice concerns just this week, telling a conference on Tuesday ministers should make their New Year’s resolution to “get it right first time”, amid a series of U-turns by the UK Government.