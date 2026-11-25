Wes Streeting announced the UK would supply Ukraine with more air defence missile launchers as he continued his visit to the country on Tuesday.

The Defence Secretary reaffirmed Britain’s support for Ukraine on a visit to the city of Kharkiv, just 20 kilometres (12.4 miles) from the frontline with Russia.

Meeting Ukrainian troops, he said it was “inspiring and humbling that so many people have given up normal jobs and lives, put on a uniform and gone to fight for their country’s freedom and very existence”.

And he announced that the UK would provide additional RapidRanger launchers for Kyiv following a request from President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The RapidRanger system, a vehicle-based weapon used to defend against aerial threats, has already proved effective in Ukraine as the country continues to face bombardment by Russian drones and missiles.

Mr Streeting said: “Week in, week out, innocent Ukrainians are subject to the worst excesses of Putin’s war machine.

“People should be in no doubt that we will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

The Defence Secretary’s visit to Kharkiv follows his meeting with Mr Zelensky in Kyiv on Saturday, when the two men signed agreements to boost drone production.