Streeting sparks backlash with attack on Plaid Cymru and SNP

Mark Mansfield

Wes Streeting has sparked a furious backlash after comparing the rise of Plaid Cymru and the SNP to the threat posed by Reform UK, claiming nationalism now represents an “existential threat” to the future of the United Kingdom.

The former health secretary made the remarks during his first Commons speech since resigning from Sir Keir Starmer’s government last week, in comments likely to deepen Labour’s tensions with pro-independence parties in Wales and Scotland.

Streeting said he quit the Cabinet because Labour was “losing the fight against nationalism” and warned the party risked “handing the keys of Number 10 to Reform” unless it changed course.

Turning his sights on Plaid Cymru and the SNP, he told MPs: “For the first time in our history, nationalists are in power in every corner of the United Kingdom.

“Scottish and Welsh nationalism represents an existential threat to the future integrity of the United Kingdom.

“And Reform UK represent a threat to the values and ideals that have made this country great.”

The remarks came just weeks after Plaid Cymru swept to victory in Wales and the SNP regained power in Scotland, results that have intensified Labour infighting over the future direction of the party.

Streeting added: “Nationalism says, ‘look inward, protect your own, turn away from the others”.

His comments drew a sharp rebuke from Plaid Cymru Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts.

Responding to Streeting’s remarks, she said: “Labour lost on May 7 because they failed to understand Wales.

“Wes Streeting today revels in ignorance by comparing Plaid Cymru’s inclusive internationalism with Reform UK’s divisive populism.

“Welsh voters know the difference. Labour should too.”

The former health secretary also framed the political battle facing Labour as one between “patriots versus nationalists” and “hope over hate.”

Unrest

Streeting’s intervention also piled fresh pressure on Sir Keir Starmer, whose leadership is facing mounting unrest following Labour’s recent electoral drubbing.

The former Cabinet minister said Labour had no “time to waste treading water” and warned the party risked losing power altogether unless it changed direction.

His speech came as Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham prepares to contest the Makerfield by-election, widely seen as the opening move in a future Labour leadership challenge.

Streeting has also indicated he intends to stand in any future contest himself.

Despite the escalating speculation around Labour leadership candidates, Sir Keir Starmer has insisted he will not “walk away” from Downing Street.