Streeting: Starmer does not understand the country and has no plan

Sir Keir Starmer does not understand the country and “doesn’t have a plan”, potential leadership challenger Wes Streeting said.

The former health secretary said he would serve in a government led by Andy Burnham but added that he would like the mayor of Greater Manchester to serve in a Streeting administration.

Mr Burnham hopes to return to Parliament by winning the Makerfield by-election on June 18 and has confirmed he would join any contest to oust the Prime Minister.

Mr Streeting, who quit Sir Keir’s government in order to set out his own leadership pitch, told the News Agents podcast that Labour is facing an “existential crisis” but the Prime Minister was in denial.

He said: “It’s not just that the voters don’t understand the Prime Minister and don’t connect with him. I think the same is true the other way around.

“I don’t think he understands where the country is, why people are feeling the way they do and he certainly doesn’t have a plan.

“And in some ways, whenever I see my friends in the Cabinet out on the airwaves at the moment, and they’re being asked the ‘do you support Keir Starmer?’ question, there’s no point asking them that question, they’re still in the Cabinet and although a majority of them have said ‘set out the timetable’, they’re not going to go on the airwaves and say that.”

Mr Burnham used a BBC Question Time appearance to confirm he would run for the leadership if he succeeds in returning to the Commons.

Asked if he would serve under Mr Burnham, Mr Streeting said: “Of course I would.”

But he added: “Well, I’d like Andy Burnham to serve in my government.”

Mr Streeting acknowledged he was the underdog “but I’ve also got an argument, I’ve got ideas, and I’ve got a pitch that I want to put to the party”.

He said: “If I’m the best candidate, I’ll win. If there’s a better candidate, I can take it on the chin.”