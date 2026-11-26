Sophie Wingate, Press Association Deputy Political Editor

The Ministry of Defence has written to former military personnel to check their contact details and skills, Defence Secretary Wes Streeting has confirmed, saying it was a “necessary precaution” amid a “heightened threat environment”.

It came after reports that letters have been sent by the Army, Navy and RAF to some 100,000 strategic reservists, veterans who can be recalled to the armed forces in exceptional circumstances.

Mr Streeting said it was a “prudent” step that – were it not to be taken – would prompt criticism such as “look at what Russia was doing in Europe” if there were a public inquiry into government preparedness for war in future.

The Cabinet minister also said he was “always happy” to talk to the Duke of Sussex “about how we can work together”, after Harry said he would be ready to rejoin the military to fight Russia if needed.

The letters, the first of their kind to be sent since the Cold War, offered opportunities to volunteer for training and exercises, The Telegraph reported.

Mr Streeting told Sky News on Thursday: “We have written out to our strategic reserve.

“These are people who previously served in our armed forces.

“We’ve written to them to make sure their details are up to date and also we have an understanding of the experience and the skills that they’ve developed since leaving the armed forces.

“This should be information that I think the Government ought to hold as standard, whatever the threat environment.

“But there’s no doubt, and I’ve talked about this – as have all of my counterparts across Nato in recent days, weeks and months – we are operating in a heightened threat environment.

“And so this degree of readiness, I think, is a sensible, necessary precaution.

“People should find it reassuring rather than alarming.”

On Times Radio, Mr Streeting said: “Were we not doing this, this is exactly the sort of thing that in 10 or 20 years’ time, some public inquiry would have been cursing this Government for, saying: ‘Why weren’t they ready? Look at what Russia was doing in Europe. Look at the threat environment. They weren’t ready’.”

Meanwhile, he praised Harry’s “patriotic spirit” after the former soldier said he would rejoin the armed forces again if needed as he spoke about the Ukraine war and threat from Moscow.

Asked whether there could be a role for Harry, the Defence Secretary told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I’m always happy to talk to him about how we can work together, whether that’s through his Invictus Games, which does a brilliant job supporting our veterans and giving them opportunities to take part in those amazing and inspiring competitive sporting events, but he does have experience to bring to bear.

“I thought the way in which he brought that experience to bear in helping taking part in the national conversation, I thought was really welcome.

“And as I say, I salute the service he’s given to our country, and actually the service he gave to our country through that interview, talking about the threat environment, talking about his willingness and readiness to serve.

“I think that’s exactly the sort of patriotic spirit we’re looking for.”

Mr Streeting also said: “I think it’s that sort of patriotic spirit we’ll find throughout our strategic reserve.”

Last week, the duke, who spent a decade in the forces and served on the front line in Afghanistan, said: “If asked to sign up again, if the need is there, then I will 100% be there to serve my country, alongside my fellow veterans and service personnel.”