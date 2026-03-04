Streetlight dimming sparks dark sky designation question at council

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

Is a mid-Wales county council’s policy to dim street lights aiming to make the whole county a dark sky area, a local resident will ask.

At a Powys County Council meeting on Thursday, March 5, resident Rebecca Twyman will put her question before councillors in a section where they receive questions from the public.

Ms Twyman will ask: “Is it true you will be changing all street lights in Powys with an aim to get first dark sky designated county, then eventually the whole of Wales?”

The question will be answered by Cabinet member for Highways, Transport and Recycling, Cllr Jackie Charlton (Liberal Democrat – Llangattock and Llagynidr).

Cllr Charlton said: “As part of a planned capital investment programme, we are replacing existing street lighting lanterns to modernise and future-proof the county’s lighting infrastructure.

“The lighting upgrade is primarily an infrastructure decision, with the added benefit of supporting community aspirations where appropriate.”

Cllr Charlton continued: “Due to increasing interest from community groups seeking Dark Sky accreditation, the new lanterns being installed are dark sky and biodiversity-friendly units.

“This makes it easier for communities to pursue accreditation should they wish to do so.

“Powys already includes internationally recognised Dark Sky areas such as Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, the Elan Valley, and Presteigne and Norton, where the council has supported accreditation efforts.

“However, the council itself is not seeking Dark Sky designation for the whole county, nor is there any proposal to designate the whole of Wales.”

Ms Twyman will be able to ask an extra question at the meeting in response to Cllr Charlton’s answer.

The council has been in the process of dimming the streetlights in Powys for several years, which has seen concerns expressed by some councillors that dark areas in towns cause safety issues.

In next year’s budget there is a saving identified under a line for: “Street lighting Part Night/Part Night dimming,” which will save the council a total of £125,000 over the next five years.

In 2013, Bannau Brycheiniog National Park was officially designated as an International Dark Sky Reserve, becoming the first of its kind in Wales and only the fifth in the world.

Eryri National Park in North Wales followed suit and attained Dark Sky reserve status in 2015.

The Elan Valley Estate, which encompassed a number of reservoirs owned by Dŵr Cymru/Welsh Water near Rhayader, is designated as a Dark Sky Park – which is a smaller version of the reserve status – and the Presteigne and Norton area became an International Dark Sky Community in 2024, with others looking to follow.