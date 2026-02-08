Stretch of Welsh coast hailed as ‘hidden gem’ among UK beaches

A stretch of the Welsh coast with stunning views of Yr Wyddfa has been lauded as a hidden gem among UK beaches.

As summer approaches many beaches in Wales fill up with locals and tourists alike, but few offer such a peaceful experience as Llandudno’s West Shore.

Four minutes’ drive from the popular North Shore, a favourite among those holidaying to Llandudno from Liverpool and Manchester, West Shore offers a very different day out.

Hidden Gems UK, a staycation company specialising in ‘breathtaking but less-travelled paths’, said: “Hidden behind the headland, West Shore Beach is a calm cove, surrounded by rolling sand dunes, offering a peaceful escape from the busy tourist areas.

“The views here are stunning, with the Conwy Estuary stretching out and the peaks of Eryri in the distance.”

Swimming at West Shore Beach is best at higher tides as the water can be shallow otherwise. However, there are no lifeguards and in the Spring tides can come in fast, so take care and be cautious if you do decide to bathe at West Shore.

Next to the beach is a café, which is celebrating 20 years in business in 2026, selling drinks and ice cream as well as cooked breakfasts and Welsh rarebit.

As well as ample space on the sand for picnics, the dunes provide excellent walking opportunities. Generally considered the best part of a day at West Shore, the sunsets are frequently mentioned in reviews, casting an orange glow over the Great Orme headland’s western coast.

Parking for West Shore is relatively simple, with on-street parking along West Parade, as well as a pay-and-display car park nearby. There are also toilets and a children’s play area next to the car park.

Many reviewers agree that “[West Shore is] quieter than the main beach, making it perfect for relaxing,” and that it is “Must nicer than the north beach. Clean and more spacious. Better parking and has a play park for children.”

Another reviewer added: “One of my favourite beaches anywhere: unspoilt, dog friendly, free of kiosks and vendors – just sea, rock and sand. Stunning views of the Great Orme. Lots of parking.”

Hidden Gems UK finished with some advice: “As with anywhere outdoors, kindly keep these areas pristine and wild by taking all trash with you. Litter tends to spread, so if you see any and are able to pick it up and dispose of it outside the hidden gem, it will help keep the area tidy.”