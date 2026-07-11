Strictly star unveils new statue in hometown

Nation.Cymru Staff

A Welsh Strictly Come Dancing star has returned to her hometown to unveil a new public artwork celebrating the area’s history and culture.

Strictly Star Amy Dowden joined artist Sebastien Boyesen on a visit to Caerphilly on Saturday 11 July to unveil the completed Town Relief Map project to the public.

Sebastien, who is famed as the artist behind Abertillery’s ‘Guardian’, created the Town Relief Map as part of a project to regenerate Dafydd Williams Park.

The park has undergone several months of upgrade work, including improved street lighting, new play equipment and new seating areas.

Several art installations have been erected to guide residents and visitors through the park, with the focal point being the Town Relief Map – a physical representation of the town with miniature figures representing Caerphilly’s cultural history.

Amy was also treated to a special performance from the students at Shappelle’s dance school, which she attended as a child.

Speaking before the unveiling, Amy said: “I love coming home to Caerphilly, and what a lovely welcome home this will be.

“I feel honoured to be included in the Town Relief Map alongside other cultural and historical figures like Aaron Ramsey and Tommy Cooper.

“I often visited Dafydd Williams Park as a little girl, and I can’t wait to see the work that has gone into ensuring it remains a focal point of the town for generations to come.

“Caerphilly will always hold such a special place in my heart.”

Alongside the unveiling at Dafydd Williams Park was the launch of Made in Caerfilli’s Trail of Tales – a virtual town tour using characters from Caerphilly’s past and present as stops on the trail.

Shop windows are dressed to represent the town’s famous characters, with Amy’s face presented on florist Nicola Downie’s shop.

Nicola said: “I’m so honoured to be a part of Caerfilli’s Trail of Tales, it is such a brilliant way to celebrate not only Caerphilly and what we have to offer, but also to improve the look and feel of the town for our regulars and visitors.”

Nicola is a huge fan of Strictly Come Dancing and loves Amy Dowden. She added: “When I found out Amy Dowden was one of the characters involved, I just knew her face had to be on my shop.

“I’ve planned a special floral arrangement to welcome Amy back home.”

The upgrade of Dafydd Williams Park follows extensive community engagement events with residents, schoolchildren, and business owners.

The work is driven by the Caerphilly Town 2035 placemaking plan, with support from Caerphilly County Borough Council (CCBC) and the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns programme.

The programme aims to bring new energy to the town centre through investment in public spaces, culture, transport, business and wellbeing, building a better Caerphilly for locals, visitors and future generations.