Richard Evans Local Democracy Reporter

Parents of children at a large secondary school have been warned it could be forced to close next week amid planned strike action by some staff.

In a letter dated Wednesday, November 18, Ysgol Emrys ap Iwan head teacher Matt Wildsmith informed families some staff intend to take strike action against the school and its governing body next week.

The strike action at the Abergele high school is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 24, and Wednesday, November 25.

The letter says a number of the school’s teachers are members of the NASUWT teaching union.

Mr Wildsmith stated that he is continuing to negotiate with NASUWT in an effort to avoid industrial action.

In the letter he added: “If this, however, is not possible, we will do all we can to keep the school open on these days, but it may be that we have to close the school.”

The head teacher said he will update parents later this week.

Ysgol Emrys ap Iwan’s crest bears the Welsh words: “Mewn Undeb Mae Nerth”, which translates to: “In Unity There Is Strength”.

In reference to the crest, the school’s website says the motto refers to “an ethos at the core of our school community”.

A Conwy council spokesman said: “We have received a notification of industrial action from NASUWT.

“Industrial action is planned for Tuesday, November 24, and Wednesday, November 25, 2026.”