Strikes at Airbus plants postponed as workers prepare to vote on improved offer

Strikes due to take place at aerospace giant Airbus have been postponed following a new pay and pensions offer from the employer.

Unite members at plants in Filton near Bristol, and Broughton, in Flintshire, were due to take industrial action next week.

Negotiations

Unite national officer for aerospace Rhys McCarthy said: “Following further negotiations with Airbus, Unite has secured an improved offer from the company. Our members will now be balloted over that offer.

“As a gesture of goodwill, all industrial action that was due to take place in September has been postponed.”

If the offer is rejected, industrial action will be held on September 23 and 24.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

