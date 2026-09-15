Striking health visitors call on First Minister to honour election promise

Mark Mansfield

Striking health visitors have called on First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth to honour a pre-election pledge to help end their long-running dispute over pay and grading.

Around 100 health visitors employed by Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board have been taking continuous industrial action since February, with Unite claiming some are being underpaid by as much as £9,000 a year.

In an open letter to the First Minister, the workers have urged the Plaid Cymru-led Welsh Government to intervene and bring the dispute to an end.

The union says Plaid Cymru supported the health visitors’ campaign before May’s Senedd election and promised to help resolve the dispute if it formed the next Welsh Government.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Health visitors have been forced to strike by an employer who refuses to pay them the correct salary.

“Unite is calling on Plaid Cymru to honour its promise it made to bring the dispute to an end. Otherwise, the question has to be asked, did Plaid lie?”

The latest intervention comes weeks after the health visitors overwhelmingly rejected an offer from the health board of a one-off payment of more than £5,000.

Unite said 99% of those who voted rejected the proposal, which would have provided the payment rather than moving the workers to a higher salary band.

The dispute centres on whether the health visitors should be employed at NHS Band 6 or Band 7 following a job evaluation process.

The health board said the proposed payment would have been made to every health visitor on top of their existing Band 6 salary, which can reach £48,117 a year.

Unite argues the workers should instead be moved to Band 7 and says the difference is costing some health visitors around £9,000 a year.

The industrial action has significantly reduced the number of health visitor appointments available across Bridgend, Merthyr Tydfil and Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Between March and May 2025, 6,140 visits were carried out, compared with 909 during the same three months this year while the strike was under way.

Before leaving office, former Welsh Government health minister Jeremy Miles instructed the health board to honour the job evaluation process.

Mr ap Iorwerth also signed an open letter before becoming First Minister calling for Band 6 health visitors to be upgraded to Band 7.

Health Minister Mabon ap Gwynfor has since held talks with health board chairman Jonathan Morgan and called for both sides to return to negotiations.

Unite regional officer Paul Seppman said: “Our members have taken industrial action as a final resort after their health board refused to pay them fairly.

“Strikes are impacting the lives of children and their families but this is a direct result of the health board refusing to pay its workers fairly.

“The health board continues to make excuses and now Plaid Cymru is dragging its feet. Our members are making it clear it needs to act now.”

The health visitors are due to demonstrate outside the Senedd this week as they step up pressure on the Welsh Government and the health board.

Disappointed

Following the rejection of its £5,000 offer last month, Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board said it was disappointed and argued accepting the proposal would have brought the strike to an end.

It said staff who remained at work would continue to maintain essential services while it considered its next steps.

The Welsh Government said: “We recognise the concerns of the affected staff, who would not have taken the decision to strike lightly.

“From the outset, the Cabinet Minister for Health and Care has placed clear expectations on the health board to bring forward a resolution to this long-running dispute.

“An offer to this end was made last month, which, while ultimately rejected by Unite, does represent progress compared to the prolonged deadlock that existed prior to the election. We continue to urge both parties to get back round the table to find a solution in the interests of staff and families alike as soon as possible.”

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