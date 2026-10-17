Striking south Wales farmhouse and barns set in 27 acres heads to auction

Nation Cymru staff

An ‘exceptional’ smallholding set within 27 acres of farmland is going under the hammer in less than a month,

Penylan Farm in Coedypaen, Pontypool is set to be one of the standouts from the next Paul Fosh auction, due to take place Thursday 12 November 2026.

Considering the land and potential, the property has a more than fair guide price of £385,000.

The agents write: “Penylan Farm is a fantastic smallholding offering plenty of potential, set in a private rural location with spectacular countryside views.

“The property includes a detached three-bedroom barn conversion with an attached unconverted barn, a brick and block outbuilding, a range of agricultural buildings, and approximately 27.32 acres (11.06 hectares) of productive pastureland and orchard, all within a ring-fenced holding.

“The property would suit any purchaser looking for an off-grid lifestyle, with opportunities for small-scale farming, equestrian use, further development, or simply enjoying country living.

“The accommodation is arranged around a central hallway, with a spacious dining room to the right and a sitting room to the left featuring an impressive stone fireplace with an open fire.

“To the rear are two kitchens, including the main kitchen with a Rayburn, together with a rear porch, pump room and adjoining coal shed. The first floor comprises three double bedrooms, all enjoying countryside views, and a family bathroom.”

The listing continues: “Situated near the popular village of Coedypaen, this property enjoys a peaceful residential setting while remaining conveniently close to the amenities of nearby Pontypool. A range of local shops, supermarkets, cafes, schools, and leisure facilities are all within easy reach, with Pontypool town centre just a short drive away.

“Straightforward access to Cwmbran, Newport, and the M4 motorway, making it an ideal location for commuters. Surrounded by the beautiful South Wales countryside.”

Due to the work involved on the properties, the agents understand that finance options and “advise all prospective purchasers to make their own enquires before bidding”.

According to the village’s own website: “Coed-y-Paen is a small but lively Welsh village in the county of Monmouthshire. It boasts a pub (the Carpenters Arms) and a church (Christchurch). Its Residents Association is very active through the year, organising events and generally bringing members of the community together in a warm and friendly setting.

“The countryside around is stunning – gently rolling green hills, delightful pastureland and the Llandegfedd reservoir. Yet the village is conveniently located for getting to the large cities of Newport, Cardiff and Bristol.”

Penylan Farm is currently only accessible with 4×4 vehicle at present, but for the right person this is set to be a dream – and an opportunity – come true.

View more details and photos of the property at Landsale and upon the launch of the next Paul Fosh catalogue.

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