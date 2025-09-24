Stripe a Pose: Bowel cancer survivor thought she was ‘cancer proof’

A woman who survived stage four bowel cancer is urging others to support Cancer Research Wales to help fund its life-changing work.

Rachel Reed was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2018 aged just 33 after 18 months seeking answers for symptoms including abdominal pain and tiredness. The diagnosis came as a shock to Rachel who said she thought herself “cancer proof” as she was always active and took care of her health.

After two major surgeries and chemotherapy, Rachel fortunately received the all-clear in April 2020 and has spent the intervening years recovering and rebuilding her life.

This autumn, Rachel is one of many people living with the long-term effects of cancer supporting Cancer Research Wales’ Stripe a Pose campaign, encouraging people to get dancing, moving, and have some fun while raising funds for the organisation’s vital work.

Stripe a Pose

Wednesday, September 24, is World Cancer Research Day, a chance for everyone to wear stripey tops, socks, trousers, or whatever style choice they like, capture a moment and share a photo or video on social media using #StripeAPose and tagging @CancerResearchWales.

Welsh TikTok star Lewis Leigh has choreographed a unique dance routine encouraging anyone to have a dance, post it on their Instagram or TikTok, and nominate three friends.

Rachel, now 40 living with her husband Dean and dog Sheldon in Pontypridd, said she spent a long time pushing for investigation into her initial illness. At first, she was prescribed treatment for IBS and it was thought her symptoms may be a side effect of her psoriasis, biological medication or a food intolerance.

“I didn’t recognise any of the symptoms. With the tiredness and the stomach pains, I wasn’t aware they were a red flag,” Rachel said.

“Because I was quite active, I was a gym goer, ate my five fruit and veg a day, I didn’t drink, didn’t smoke, I thought I was quite low risk of having anything like cancer. It didn’t even cross my mind so when they told me I was in utter shock.”

Rachel said she keen to share her story to help support Cancer Research Wales change lives for the better, aware that her life was saved thanks to advancements in treatments and interventions.

“If I can prevent one person from being diagnosed late as I did then I am happy. There are a lot of young people not aware that it can happen to them even if they are fit, healthy and young. I wasn’t aware of that at all. I just thought I was cancer-proof at a young age.”

Unite against cancer

Social media star Lewis Leigh said he was inspired to get involved in the Stripe a Pose campaign after losing his grandfather to cancer. This World Cancer Research Day, he’s visiting Cwmtawe Community School, in Pontardawe, to perform the dance he choreographed with pupils.

“Cancer has touched my family in such a personal way after losing my Bampi, so supporting Cancer Research Wales means a lot to me,” Lewis said.

“I wanted to be part of the Stripe a Pose campaign because it’s about bringing people together across Wales in a positive way, while raising awareness and funds that will help real people here at home.

“Dance has always been my way of connecting with people, and I hope this routine inspires others to get involved, have fun, and support the vital research that could one day save lives.”

Mr Lee Hitchings, headteacher of Cwmtawe Community School, said: “We are delighted to be involved in such a worthwhile cause and our pupils have been really excited to get moving and show off their dance skills.

“Cancer Research Wales continue to fund pioneering research and are excellent advocates for young people affected by cancer.”

Adam Fletcher, Chief Executive Officer of Cancer Research Wales said: “I would like to thanks to Rachel for her support for Cancer Research Wales and our Stripe a Pose campaign.

“At Cancer Research Wales, we fund research that brings hope today and transforms lives tomorrow – but we can’t do this without the support of the people of Wales.

“Please get involved with Stripe a Pose on 24 September – it’s a day to unite against cancer by wearing stripes, having fun and raising funds for cancer research here in Wales.

“Since launching three years ago, Stripe a Pose has brought together thousands of people from right across Wales – all united in one bold, brilliant goal: to beat cancer.”