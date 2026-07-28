Strong reaction after health board salary figures emerge

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

The salaries of two NHS bosses have sparked a heated online debate after new figures showed both earn more than the Prime Minister.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board chief executive Carol Shillabeer receives £262,500 a year, while executive director of finance Russ Caldicott earns £177,500, according to the TaxPayers’ Alliance’s 2026 NHS Rich List.

BCUHB is in special measures and has been for eight of the last 11 years with question marks over its leadership, culture and board effectiveness.

Since the story was published by the Local Democracy Reporting Service yesterday there has been a flurry of online comments reacting to the news with people both critical of the pay awards and supportive of them in light of BCUHB’s ongoing challenges.

Geoff Hayes said: “No-one in an admin job is worth that kind of money. Not her fault, I would take that salary in a heart beat, however I know I would not sleep a wink, knowing the ridiculously pathetic service being provided.”

Former Senedd member for Clwyd South Karen Sinclair from Llangollen said leading BCUHB was an impossible task.

“Betsi is never going to work as it is,” she said. “It is far too big covering three DGH’s (District General Hospitals). Ridiculous.”

Marion Stevenson of Flintshire added: “That explains a lot. No wonder Betsi is in a mess. Put the money into improving services. Massive overhaul needed.”

Referencing the chief Executive’s pay, Janet Ronald said: “That’s 10 full time nurses, now that would make more of a difference.”

Beth Morait could not believe it: “That is utterly insane, and the root of the problem.”

James Lewis from Carrog however defended the pay award.

“As long as she’s doing an excellent job then she deserves it,” he said.

Maize Cooper agreed.

“That doesn’t surprise me at all,” she said of Ms Shillabeer’s salary. “Getting them (BCUHB) out of special measures is harder than any other PM job.

Dewi Wynn said that the salary highlighted that money was not the sole answer to BCUHB’s problems.

“It’s not more money, but a better method of operating that’s needed,” he said.

Accountability

Stuart Williams said he was comfortable with the Chief executive being paid so much, but added that it needed to come with accountability.

“We are told all the time that the NHS is in crisis and needs more money,” he said.

“Yet we can afford to pay this much money for very poor performance. If we performed to the standard we get from BCUHB we would be relieved of our position, not paid vast amounts of money.

“I have no problem with people being paid this amount but they have to deliver results. I am afraid BCUHB has failed for many years.”

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