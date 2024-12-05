Strong winds and heavy rain set to hit UK as Storm Darragh named

An amber warning for wind has been issued for parts of the UK with the arrival of the fourth named storm of the season.

Storm Darragh is expected to bring 80mph winds and heavy rain late on Friday and into Saturday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind and rain on Thursday across parts of Northern Ireland, Wales, Scotland, and England, with the warnings extending to cover the North East and south of England on Friday.

Bert

News of Storm Darragh comes less than a month after areas of Wales were battered by another named storm, Bert.

Efforts are still underway on repairs and several financial collections have been setup throughout the South Wales Valleys in order to fund recovery efforts.

In the Rhondda Cynon Taf region more than 200 properties were affected by the flooding, with some business owners estimating the cost of damages at close to £150,000.

A yellow warning for wind remains in place for Sunday across England, parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales.

The Met Office warned that flying debris could cause injury or danger to life while buildings may be damaged, such as tiles blown from roofs.

It said power cuts and large waves should be expected, and some roads and bridges may be closed, with falling trees posing an additional hazard.

The heaviest rainfall is expected to be focused in the northern and western parts of the warning area and some hill snow can be expected in areas above 200m elevation.

Hazards

Met Office chief forecaster Jason Kelly said: “Storm Darragh is an evolving system and will bring several hazards, including wind gusts of up to 70-80mph around western coasts, especially from Devon and Cornwall to south-west Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“Wind speeds in inland areas will be slightly reduced with maximum gusts expected to reach 60-70mph.”

Dale Hipkiss, duty manager at National Highways, said: “If you’re planning to drive over the next few days, prepare in advance for the journey and take extra care on the roads.

“If weather conditions become challenging, adjust your driving behaviour to manage the conditions as safely as possible.

“It’s also a good idea for drivers to check their vehicles, such as tyres, coolant and oil levels, before heading out to reduce the risk of breakdowns.”

