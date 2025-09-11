Strong winds to batter Wales as country braces for stormy weekend

Strong winds are set to batter large parts of Wales as the country braces for a stormy weekend, the Met Office has said.

A yellow weather warning for wind, covering a large part of Wales has been issued by the forecaster from 8pm on Sunday to 6pm on Monday.

The alert applies to almost all of Wales with gusts of up to 60mph expected around coasts and hills, according to the weather service.

An area of low pressure will bring a prolonged spell of windy weather through Sunday evening and into Monday, the Met Office said.

Gusts of up to 80mph are also possible in the most exposed locations with the windiest conditions expected on Monday morning, the Met Office said.

Delays to transport are likely, along with a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris, the forecaster added.

The Met Office has advised those in the alert area to prepare by protecting their property including securing loose items outside properties including bins, sheds, fences and garden furniture.

Paul Gundersen, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “We have been monitoring a deepening area of low pressure over the North Atlantic that might bring impactful weather to the UK, most likely on Sunday and Monday.

“At present, a named storm is unlikely.”