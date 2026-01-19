Student creation takes bakery world by storm

A student-led bakery creation from Wales has been named one of the most innovative products to hit UK shelves in 2025.

The list was compiled by British Baker, a leading online platform and magazine for the baking and confectionery sector.

The honour recognises the Irish Coffee Slice, developed through a collaboration between Coleg Cambria, Bako, and Wright’s, part of The Compleat Food Group.

The product features a vanilla sponge layered with coffee caramel and topped with Irish liqueur cream – but its journey to market has drawn particular attention.

The recipe was developed by apprentices Naomi Griffiths and Ella Muddiman from Iâl Bakery based in Coleg Cambria in Wrexham, giving students rare hands-on industry experience.

Ella said: “To see our ideas move from the college bakery into large-scale production and then be sold nationwide was incredible.

“Visiting the factory and watching the first line come off production was such a proud moment. Having the freedom to be creative has been amazing.”

Naomi added: “This project gave us real experience of new product development, from testing recipes to refining them for commercial production.

“Knowing people across the UK are enjoying something we created is incredibly rewarding, and to be part of this list of great and innovative bakers for 2025 is an added bonus.”

Since opening, Iâl Bakery has become a busy community destination, attracting students, staff and members of the public.

Both bakers are studying for their Level 3 Diploma in Baking Proficiency and have already received major industry recognition.

Naomi, from Mold, was named Rising Star at the Baking Industry Awards, while Ella, from Chester, received the Hugh Weeks Award for supporting others in the sector.

Coleg Cambria recently hosted the Wales Bakery Conference, welcoming leading figures from across the industry, including representatives from Bako, who praised the talent on display.

Naomi and Ella have also developed several other products alongside the Irish Coffee Slice, with a percentage of profits reinvested to support future young bakers.

Maria Stevens, Head of Commercial Operations at Coleg Cambria, said: “This recognition from British Baker is a brilliant way to mark an outstanding year.

“Naomi and Ella have been central to Iâl Bakery’s success and have shown what young talent can achieve when given the right platform.

