Student photographer captures ‘heart and soul’ of community life in the Rhondda valleys

Nation.Cymru staff

A photographer from a Welsh university has created a series of portraits capturing everyday life in the Rhondda Valleys, as part of a unique project to celebrate the importance of community in the area.

Robin Chaddah-Duke’s images, which will be on display at railway stations from Pontypridd to Treorchy, are inspired by the Station to Station project.

The collaborative project between the University of South Wales, Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council and Transport for Wales documents the importance of social and community spaces throughout the South Wales valleys.

Having taken part in Station to Station as a student each year since its inception in 2020, Robin returned to USW as a mentor this year, supporting current students to produce their own work.

“I enjoyed the street interaction; meeting people and being able to tell their stories through photographs,” said Robin, 24, who graduated from USW in 2023.

“I love the spontaneity that comes with speaking to people, hearing what they have to say and then following the word of the valleys. Station to Station is a fantastic way of capturing those absolute gems of community life.”

During the project, Robin spent time at schools, independent shops, community centres, bingo halls and sports clubs, focusing on the impact that funding cuts and potential closures could have on the services used by communities throughout the Rhondda.

Exhibition

The exhibition will be shown as part of Rhondda Arts Festival – an annual event celebrating Welsh culture and the arts in the valleys. Taking place from 10 to 12 July in Treorchy, the festival brings together local artists and creatives alongside some of Wales’ most exciting artistic talent, for a packed programme of performances, exhibitions, workshops and events.

Gemma Dobbs, RCT Arts & Community Engagement Assistant, collaborated with Robin on the exhibition, commenting: “It has been a pleasure working with Robin during his time as Photographer in Residence with the RCT Council Arts Service.

“We worked together to explore a wide range of communities across Rhondda Cynon Taff, including some of the more remote and lesser-seen parts of the Valleys, ensuring they were represented and celebrated.

“Robin’s work captures the richness and diversity of life across the valleys, offering an honest and compelling portrait of the area and its people, highlighting everyday life, character, and community across RCT.”

Further exhibit

Emilly Bull, Creative Producer of Rhondda Arts Festival, added: “We at Rhondda Arts Festival are thrilled to include Robin’s work in an exciting exhibition at nine stations between Pontypridd and Treorchy as part of the festival programme.

“Accompanied by cheaper train tickets throughout the week from Transport For Wales, the exhibition engages wider communities and creates a creative journey for festival goers using the trains.”

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