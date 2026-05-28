Student talent on display in summer exhibitions across Wales and London

Nation.Cymru staff

A Welsh university has showcased the talent of students across Wales and beyond, with exhibitions and performances taking place throughout Swansea, Carmarthen, Cardiff, London and at prestigious national venues.

Held across May and continuing into the summer, the University of Wales Trinity Saint David’s (UWSTD) showcases highlighted final projects from students across Fine Art, Graphic Design, Surface Pattern and Textiles, Photography, Illustration, Automotive and Transport Design, Acting, Adventure Filmmaking and more. Swansea’s Dynevor and Alex buildings hosted a major part of the celebrations, alongside performances at Yr Egin in Carmarthen and exhibitions to follow in London.

A highlight of the Swansea College of Art Summer Shows was the annual prize-giving ceremony held at Dynevor in Swansea, recognising outstanding student achievement across a range of disciplines.

Among the major award winners were Aimiee Brown and Branwen Jones, who received the Elysium Sculpture Award, with two £500 prizes presented in recognition of excellence in sculptural practice.

The Hayden John James Prize awarded £1,000 prizes to both undergraduate and postgraduate students, with UG student Tilly Lewis and PG student Andrew T Gardiner recognised for their exceptional work.

Surface Pattern student Samantha McGrath received the Elizabeth Jeffries Prize, while Cel Hopkins was awarded the Josef Herman Carolyn Davies Prize presented by the Josef Herman Foundation.

Illustration student Morgan Stevens received the Rhys Bevan Jones Illustration Prize, and Seren Trodden was recognised twice during the evening, receiving both an Old Dyvorians Association President Prize and the Mission Gallery Makers Award in collaboration with the Jane Phillips Award.

The Old Dyvorians Association President Prizes also recognised Bella Watkins, Rhiannon Hughes, Adam Mayhew, Emi Joy, and Becca May for their creative achievements.

Jewellery student Jessica Theobald received the ACJ College Jewellery Prize, awarding membership to the Association for Contemporary Jewellery, while Photography student Carys Bristowe-Davies received the Sarah Tierney Award, which includes mentorship opportunities and access to workshops at Swansea College of Art.

Dr Mark Cocks, Dean of UWTSD’s Wales Institute for Science and Art, said: summer show main image.jpgsummer shows image 03.jpgsummer shows image 02.jpgsummer shows image 01.jpg“The Summer Degree exhibitions celebrate the inspirational creative talents of our students. The innovation and diversity of the student work is testament to their dedication and creative application of their personal practice. These shows are the culmination of academic study, but also the beginning of professional creative journeys.”

Caroline Thraves, Academic Director (Art and Media) at UWTSD’s Swansea College of Art, added: “Hosting the Summer Shows is a vital part of our mission at UWTSD. It gives our students a professional platform to share their creativity with the world, celebrates their hard work, and connects them with the industries they are about to enter.”

Lynne Seymour, Academic Director : Design and Performing Industries said: “The Summer Shows are always an incredibly exciting moment in the academic year, giving us the opportunity to celebrate the creativity, dedication and remarkable development of our students across the Design and Performing Industries portfolio. These exhibitions and performances represent not only the culmination of years of hard work, collaboration and artistic exploration, but also the beginning of many professional creative journeys.

“This year feels particularly special as we also celebrate 25 years since the first graduates from our Set Design and Production course, a milestone that reflects the enduring strength and impact of creative education at UWTSD. It is also wonderful to see two of this year’s BA Acting productions being directed by alumni who began their own creative careers with us and have since gone on to build successful careers within the industry.

“To witness our graduates returning as professional practitioners to support and inspire the next generation of students is incredibly meaningful. It highlights the strength of our creative community and allows us not only to celebrate the outstanding work of our current students, but also to recognise and champion the achievements of our fabulous alumni.”

This year’s Summer Shows continue throughout the season, including Architecture, Engineering and Computing exhibitions at UWTSD’s Swansea Waterfront campus, performances from WAVDA students at Yr Egin in Carmarthen and in Cardiff, exhibitions at New Designers and Copeland Gallery in London, and Automotive and Transport Design showcases at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July.