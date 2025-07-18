Student’s ‘cards of calm’ mental health creations win coveted award

An Aberystwyth University student has won an award for her mental health work at the Llangollen International Eisteddfod.

Holly Abbott, a first year student studying Education, has been running a non-profit mental health organisation on her own for over 5 years – since she was 15 years old.

She creates care packages and cards for people across the UK facing mental health challenges, including over 100 staff at her former high school.

She has sent over 500 cards and packages that include mental health helpline details. Her projects include ‘butterfly project’ self-harm prevention packs and ‘panicky packs’ for preventing anxiety attacks.

Kindness

The Welsh Centre for International Affairs and the Academi Heddwch gave the Young Wellbeing Advocate award to Holly for her work at a ceremony in Llangollen.

The awarding panel praised Holly, who is from Hertfordshire, for her ‘kindness and thoughtful initiative’ for ‘people struggling with their mental health’.

Reacting to her success at the awards, Aberystwyth University student Holly Abbott said: “I’m so grateful and honoured to have won this award.

“Cardsofcalm has been my passion for the last 5 years and it’s heartwarming to feel so welcomed here in Aberystwyth.

“I hope to continue to support people in the local community as well as across the UK as much as possible alongside my degree, which is made possible by my incredible department.

“Thanks to them for showing me so much support. Mental health is something that affects us all, in ways both positive and negative, so it’s important to recognise and support those in need the best way we can. You are never alone!”

Difference

Prysor Davies, Head of Aberystwyth University’s School of Education added: “Very many congratulations to Holly for her wonderful and inspiring work.

“Over the past 5 years Holly’s impact has been far reaching with hundreds of young people and staff within her university, community and beyond receiving cards, self-help notes or care packages.

“She has shown that she is a young leader with an entrepreneurial spirit: using her social media and design skills along with her empathy to support others to reach out.

“University staff very much appreciated the packages – they made a real difference.”

