Students shape the future of community chapel project

A chapel saved this summer by the local community is turning its sights towards 2026 and a future as a community hub.

Capel Rhondda, a Grade II-listed chapel in Hopkinstown, Rhondda Cynon Taf closed its doors in December 2024 due to a dwindling congregation.

The building was listed for £47,500 by the Baptist Union of Wales and, in response, an online crowdfunder was started by local residents, led by Rhian Hopkins.

The community group sought to ensure that the chapel stayed in local hands rather than falling to developers. The fundraiser received donations from across Wales and the world.

They plan to develop the site into a community hub whilst keeping local and national heritage at the focus. To support this vision, a Board of Directors has been appointed to lead the development.

The Board has now teamed up with Cardiff Metropolitan University. The second year Interior Architecture students used their skills to bring fresh ideas forward for the chapel’s future whilst further developing their own skills.

A collaborative design day was recently held which saw the students present their design work to members of the newly appointed Capel Rhondda Board of Directors in order to develop plans and help people to understand the extent of the possibilities for the space.

Colin Lewis, Chair of the Capel Rhondda Board of Directors, said: “We are excited to be working with Cardiff Met Interior Design students. Their inspirational thinking has been invaluable as we develop plans for Capel Rhondda’s future.”

Holly Rees, an Interior Design student at Cardiff Met, added: “I have loved working on this project. From the outset, I wanted to ensure Welsh heritage was embedded in it. Being from Wales, I am very proud of my country and its history; and I am proud of how this project captures its spirit”

The partnership has so far laid the foundation for future collaborative efforts between the Board, the community and other potential partners as the Capel Rhondda team look to their next steps.

The next phase will see a series of community conversation events taking place in early 2026 to make sure the project’s potential is maximised, whilst also securing the long-term future of one of Wales’ important pieces of heritage.

Whilst the successful crowdfunding campaign secured Capel Rhondda’s future in the short term, the Board of Directors has emphasised that continued financial support and community involvement will be vital to realising its long-term potential.

The Board are encouraging individuals, businesses and community groups to get involved to help ensure that Capel Rhondda can become a sustainable and vibrant community hub.

Fellow Capel Rhondda board member and Senior Lecturer in Architecture at Cardiff Metropolitan University Matthew Thomas commented: “The creative energy and expertise brought to this project by the Interior Architecture students from Cardiff Met has been fantastic. I’m really excited about how this can help spark even more collaboration across our community in the months and years ahead.”

Anyone who is interested in getting involved with the project is encouraged to contact the group through their social media channels: Capel Rhondda on Facebook, @capelrhondda on Instagram or emailing Rhian at [email protected]

Capel Rhondda is the chapel where the famous hymn Cwm Rhondda, or Bread of Heaven, was first sung in 1907. The hymn itself was written for the inauguration of the new pipe organ in the chapel, sewing Capel Rhondda into the very fabric of Wales’ national identity.