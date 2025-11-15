Students to collaborate with TV industry giants on screenwriting projects

Students are being given the chance to work directly with some of the UK’s leading television production companies to hone their screenwriting skills — including the opportunity to write for S4C’s hit Welsh-language soap Rownd a Rownd.

The new initiative, part of Bangor University’s Screenwriting module, aims to build a bridge between academic study and professional practice, offering second- and third-year students a direct route into the television industry.

The module, which is taught in both Welsh and English, will guide students through the process of developing a professional script from concept to completion.

Students will benefit from one-to-one mentoring by leading production companies such as Rondo Media, Channel X (Detectorists, So Awkward), Lime Pictures (Hollyoaks), and Severn Screen (Craith/Hidden, Ar y Ffin).

They will also receive creative input and guidance from acclaimed screenwriters including Ciron Gruffydd (Bariau, Rownd a Rownd) and Hannah Daniel (Ar y Ffin, Mudtown).

Ciron Gruffydd, Development Producer at Rondo Media, is mentoring the Welsh-language students until January. He said the partnership was a crucial step in nurturing homegrown talent:

“It’s a privilege to collaborate with Bangor University to support the next generation of screenwriters in Wales.

“By giving students the chance to write new episodes for well-known series such as Rownd a Rownd and Bariau, as well as original projects, we’re helping to bridge the gap between education and real-world experience.

“And with the Rownd a Rownd production team reading their work at the end of the module, we hope some of these students will go on to shape the stories seen on screen in the years to come.”

Three students are currently studying the Welsh-language version of the course — Begw Elain from Dyffryn Nantlle, Glain Tudur from Llandwrog, and Siriol Ousey from Rhyl, all aged 21.

Begw Elain, a third-year Welsh-language journalism student, described the experience as “incredible.”

“It’s a privilege to receive guidance from such experienced professionals,” she said. “I’m really looking forward to writing a follow-up episode of Rownd a Rownd with their help. A huge thank you to the department for making this possible.”

Collaboration

The module is led by award-winning writer, producer and director Dafydd Palfrey, who said collaboration is at the heart of the process.

“It’s vital that students understand the importance of collaboration and feedback in writing,” he said. “This module allows them to build portfolio pieces and make real industry connections.”

Ruth McElroy, Head of the School of Language, Culture and the Arts, said the initiative reflects Bangor University’s commitment to fostering creative talent.

“This is a golden opportunity to develop professional writing skills that will be invaluable for future creative careers. We’re extremely grateful for our partnership with Rondo and Ciron Gruffydd.”

The collaboration, running through 2025, aims to strengthen links between higher education and the Welsh screen industry — and could see Bangor students’ stories brought to life on television screens across Wales.