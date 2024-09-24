Students urged to check vaccinations are up to date for start of new academic year

Health chiefs are urging students to make sure their childhood vaccinations are up to date for the start of the new academic year.

Public Health Wales (PHW) warns that that universities can be hot spots for serious infection to spread, while being vaccinated against illnesses such as meningitis, septicaemia and measles, can significantly reduce the risk of serious illness.

Dr Chris Johnson, Head of the Vaccine Preventable Disease Programme for Public Health Wales, said: “Vaccines are a safe and effective way to prevent the spread of serious diseases. We urge all students to get vaccinated before they arrive on campus or as soon as possible after arriving. Universities are environments where infections can spread quickly due to large numbers of people living closely together.”

PHW is advising students to check their vaccination status by contacting their GP or local health board child health team to confirm their vaccination history and receive any missed doses.

It is also reminding all students, new and returning, to register with a local GP to ensure they can access medical care, including vaccinations, while at university.

Registering locally will not prevent students from receiving care at home during holidays.

Crucial

Dr Johnson added: “Many young people don’t know their vaccination history. It’s crucial for students to ensure they are protected so they can focus on enjoying their university experience.”

The NHS in Wales offers free vaccines throughout childhood to protect against a range of diseases. For students its particularly important that they are up to date with:

MMR vaccine: Two doses of this vaccine provides protection against measles, mumps, and rubella.

MenACWY vaccine: One dose offers protection against four types of meningococcal disease. Young people remain eligible until their 25th birthday.

HPV vaccine: For young people eligible to receive the vaccine as part of the routine adolescent programme, one dose offers protection against cancers caused by human papillomavirus (HPV) and genital warts. Young people remain eligible to receive the vaccine up until their 25th birthday.

3-in-1, Td/IPV booster vaccine: Guards against diphtheria, tetanus, and polio. Young people should have had 5 doses of a diphtheria, tetanus, and polio vaccine through childhood.

To find out more about key vaccinations and other vaccines that students may be eligible for, visit the PHW website here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

