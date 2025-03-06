Students who run a coffee shop at a community centre threatened with closure win award

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

Additional learning needs students who run a coffee shop at a community centre that was at risk of closure have won a Royal award.

The teenagers, aged 16 to 19 who are all students at Caldicot Comprehensive School’s Nurcombe Centre, were recognised by King Charles’ representative in Gwent, high sheriff Helen Mifflin, with an award for groups who contribute to their local community.

The award was presented by Ms Mifflin to the students at the Together Works base, in the town centre, ahead of the weekly Wednesday morning coffee shop they run.

It comes just weeks after the centre’s immediate future was thrown into doubt when its funding, from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund, was set to be withdrawn.

A donation from charity South East Wales Energy Agency, which runs advice sessions at the centre, and a reduced £46,000 award from the Shared Prosperity Fund will allow the centre to operate for a further year as it seeks new funding.

Nomination

High sheriff Ms Mifflin said she had invited nominations for her community awards on social media and said: “There were two nominations for this group and as the award is nominated by the public I think it makes it a little bit more special. It’s not just me but the community as a whole that wants to say thank you.”

The students from Caldicot’s Special Resource Base have been running the Comp Coffee morning at the Woodstock Way centre for more than a year and it is intended to provide them with work experience and improve social skills and independence.

Among regular customers are the Knit and Natter knitting and crochet group which is one of at least 16 based at Together Works.

Student Jack Miles, of Caldicot, said: “Coming here is nice as we make friends with other people who are complete strangers, including the knitting group.”

The 18-year-old, who is autistic, hopes to be a groundsman and wants to follow an independent living course, in Torfaen, when he finishes school next year. He said: “This is good work experience as running a coffee shop you serve customers and you get to know what customers like and don’t like. I know this isn’t a pub but you get your regulars coming in.”

Callum Guest, a 16-year-old in the lower sixth form at Caldicot from Alvington in the Forest of Dean, said: “I love serving, I usually go to a table and say ‘Hi ladies, what can I order you today’. I do my usual sayings, it’s really good.”

Life skills

Jack’s dad Lee said he appreciates Together Works allows students to experience life outside of their school unit. He said: “I think this is more important, the life skills rather than just the academic stuff.

“Mainstream students could learn from this as well. It’s alright doing algebra and Pythagoras but what does that do in a cost-of-living crisis? What about balancing up a mortgage, rent and food. That should be taught for all pupils.”

Mr Miles said Together Works is helping students such as Jack learn life skills and said any organisations able to provide funding would also benefit: “In business they say think outside the box and that’s what people with autism do.”

Together Works opened in 2021 in the former Monmouthshire Housing Association rent office, which was used as a PPE storeroom during the pandemic, and is a base for community and support groups in the town that doesn’t have its own community centre and recognised as one of the most deprived parts of Monmouthshire.

The building is owned by Monmouthshire County Council, which meets its utility bills, and staff employed by the Gwent Association of Voluntary Organisations while various advice agencies use its offices avoiding the need for people to travel.

