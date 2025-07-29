Study by Welsh university reveals critical gaps in wetlands’ role in climate mitigation

An international study, co-authored by a Welsh university professor, has found a gap in our knowledge regarding how wetlands contribute to or hinder climate mitigation.

In the paper, Two decades of improved wetland carbon sequestration in northern mid-high latitudes are offset by tropical and southern declines, Professor Chris Freeman of Bangor university writes jointly with authors from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Université Paris-Saclay, Gif-sur-Yvette, France.

The study addresses the gap in our understanding, focusing on wetlands’ impacts on the climate especially under changing water conditions. It does so using machine learning, extensive field data and multiple datasets to better estimate how wetlands globally store carbon and how vulnerable they are to environmental change.

Carbon cycling

Professor Chris Freeman’s research at Bangor University’s School of Environmental and Natural Sciences focuses on carbon cycling. His work is best known for its description of a mechanism known as the peatland enzymic latch and observation of a rising trend in aquatic dissolved organic carbon concentrations.