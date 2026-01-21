Study could see reopening of derelict grandstand which closed in 2008

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

Plans to bring a condemned grandstand at what was one of Wales’ key sporting venues back into use could take a step forward this summer.

A study is planned to examine the feasibility of reopening the grandstand at Cwmbran Stadium.

The stand was capable of seating more than 2,000 spectators and its heyday the stadium was one of the premier athletics arenas in Britain, hosting the first UK athletics championships in 1977 as well as the 1982 and 1984 editions, with stars such as Fatima Whitbread, Zola Budd, Allan Wells and Steve Ovett delighting the crowds.

Cwmbran Town, which still calls the stadium home, also took on Manchester United in a friendly in 1994 and in August the previous year became Wales’ first ever representatives in the qualifying rounds of football’s Champions League as the inaugural Welsh champions hosted Irish title holders Cork City.

However the large grandstand has been out of use since 2008 due to its poor condition and while the track and infield are available for use the grandstand is off limits to spectators.

Councillor Fiona Cross, Torfaen Borough Council’s cabinet member responsible for communities, said Halo Leisure which operates its sporting facilities wants to undertake a study to look at potential investment in the grandstand.

The Labour member told the council’s January meeting: “On the stand Halo has committed to a grant application to Cwmbran Community Council for a comprehensive feasibility study. If successful the study will take place in the summer and involve key partners and stakeholders and will provide key recommendations to support investment priorities and assist in any grant applications for funding.”

She also said the council’s health, sport and fitness team can support sport and leisure groups apply for funding and work with Halo to identify any funding that could support facilities.

‘Active approach’

Cllr Cross reminded members Halo has operated the council’s leisure centres since April and said it has taken an “active approach” to assessing the leisure assets and how they can be improved to support commercial opportunities and “deliver high quality local sport and leisure provision”.

She said Halso has already invested around £300,000 in improvements at Cwmbran Stadium, including the gym, and said the “scale and climb wall” will reopen soon.

She said the council had also invested £150,000 in the roof of the bowls club based at the stadium.

Reform UK councillor for Llantarnam, Jason O’Connell, who had described the stadium as “once a jewel in the sporting crown of Torfaen” had asked what work the council is doing to “return it to full operational use” said he welcomed the answer and would look forward to the report.

‘Ambition’

In 2023 councillors were told it was an “ambition” of chief executive Stephen Vickers for Torfaen to host “tournaments and major sporting events”.

It is unlikely major athletics events could return to Cwmbran Stadium as the grass infield has been replaced with an artificial 3G pitch which is unsuitable for field events such as the javelin. Torfaen did host the start of a Welsh stage of the Tour of Britain cycle race in September last year.