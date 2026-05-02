Study finds 9 of UK’s 10 safest places for children to play in Wales

Nine of the UK’s 10 safest places for children to play outside are in Wales, according to a new study ranking areas on road safety, playgrounds and antisocial behaviour.

Outdoor play equipment specialists outdoortoys analysed UK government data to create an overall child safety score, revealing where families can feel most, and least confident letting children play outside.

The ranking took into account the number of parks and playgrounds per 10,000 children, the pedestrian casualties and zebra crossing numbers, bicycle theft rates, antisocial behaviour offences, and urban roads with 20mph speed limits to give each region a ‘child safety score’ out of 10.

Aside from Westmorland and Furness in the Lake District, Welsh areas claimed the remaining nine spots in the top 10.

The Vale of Glamorgan ranked as the safest overall, scoring 8.33/10, thanks to its high park provision and over 90% of urban roads being set at 20mph.

With just 58 children aged 3-14 per km², the area benefits from lower crowding than many urban centres. Low bicycle theft (0.3 per 1,000 people) and relatively low antisocial behaviour rates further strengthen its safety profile.

Monmouthshire followed closely behind in second place (8.21/10), standing out for its exceptional access to green playspaces.

There are 167 parks and playgrounds per 10,000 children in the region, and the area also benefits from low pedestrian casualty rates, and almost all urban roads are set at 20mph.

Ceredigion secured third place with a Child Safety Score of 8.19/10, thanks to its incredibly low child population density, just 4.4 per km² (the second-lowest in the study), as well as strong park provision.

Powys, Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire, Ynys Môn, Bridgend and Flintshire also made the top 10, helped by high numbers of playgrounds and strong scores for roads with 20mph limits.

Although Gwynedd did not make the rankings, it had the most parks for children, with almost 200 parks and playgrounds per 10,000 children, the highest in the study by far.

Urban areas generally ranked lower, with higher child population density, pedestrian casualties, and antisocial behaviour contributing to diminished safety scores.

Stoke-on-Trent ranked lowest in the study, with just 31% of urban roads covered by 20mph speed limits, far below the national average of 40%.

Alex Price, Product Expert at outdoortoys, commented on the importance of a safe outdoor space for children, saying: “Unsafe streets and a lack of accessible play spaces are forcing children indoors.

“When parents don’t feel confident letting their kids outside, it strips them of the freedom to play, explore and develop independence, something every child deserves.

“Outdoor play isn’t just fun, it’s crucial for physical health, social skills, confidence, creativity and overall development. Without safe spaces to run, climb, cycle and interact with others, children miss out on essential experiences that shape confidence, resilience and wellbeing.”

Alex adds that parents can still encourage outdoor play at home by creating safe, engaging spaces in their own gardens, explaining: “Even small outdoor spaces can be transformed into safe play zones with the right setup.

“Simple additions like soft landing surfaces, such as grass or rubber mulch under play equipment, can help reduce bumps and falls, while choosing age-appropriate climbing frames or activity sets helps ensure children are playing safely.

“It’s also worth thinking about shaded areas so children can stay cool while they play, particularly during warmer months. Surfaces like slides, metal bars or artificial grass can heat up quickly in direct sun, so positioning equipment in partial shade can make a big difference.

“Parents should also check that play equipment is securely anchored and spaced out properly to avoid collisions during active play. Creating clearly defined play zones for activities like climbing, ball games, or imaginative play can help children stay active outdoors while giving parents greater peace of mind.”

The research is available in full here.