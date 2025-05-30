Study finds evidence of ‘rapid warming’ of UK seas

A new study has found signs that the seas around the UK have warmed by 0.39C in just one year.

Using samples gathered by the 2023 GB Row Challenge – an all-female crew which rowed around England, Scotland and Wales – scientists say they have found evidence of “rapid warming” which could impact marine ecosystems.

The analysis carried out by the University of Portsmouth also found that some regions in the Celtic and Irish seas and the northern North Sea had experienced increases of more than 2C during a marine heatwave.

Climate change

PhD student Laura Fantuzzi, who analysed the data, said: “Whilst two years of data is not enough to make long-term predictions, this rapid warming is something we really need to pay attention to.

“The findings highlight the ongoing impact of climate change on marine environments, which has enormous implications for ecosystems, biodiversity and coastal communities. It confirms that continued monitoring is essential.”

The rowing crew also collected environmental DNA samples (eDNA) to provide a picture of the levels of plastic pollution and the health of the country’s coastal ecosystems.

Among the discoveries was a fragment of Bakelite – a fully synthetic plastic first produced in 1907 and which has not been used for decades – found near Clacton-on-Sea, Essex.

Risks

Professor Fay Couceiro, of Portsmouth’s School of Civil Engineering and Surveying, said: “Despite being phased out of production decades ago, this possible century-old relic has persisted, highlighting how plastics can linger in ecosystems for generations.

“This longevity contributes to the accumulation of microplastics, which infiltrate our soils, waterways and even the food chain, posing risks to both environmental and human health.

“The finding serves as a reminder of the urgent need for sustainable materials and robust waste management practices to address the escalating global plastic crisis.”

However, the eDNA data also showed evidence of the presence of the sand eel – a critically endangered species which was the focus of a ban on fishing in January 2024 because of its key role in sustaining ecosystems involving seabirds such as puffins

