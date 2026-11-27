Nation.Cymru staff

Research has found that practical sessions improve students’ attitudes towards insects, insect conservation and future studies in the field.

The study by Bangor University has been in Approaches in Entomology, and says that while insects dominate global biodiversity and play essential roles in ecosystem functioning, they remain underrepresented in conservation priorities despite widespread evidence of population declines.

It adds that the key reason is the prevalence of negative attitudes towards insects (fear, disgust or disinterest), which limits public support for insect conservation and reduces the likelihood that students will pursue entomological careers.

This contributes to both a shortfall in conservation funding and a shortage of taxonomic and ecological expertise. Identifying interventions that improve attitudes towards insects may therefore support both conservation outcomes and capacity building within the discipline.

The study was undertaken by Dr Darren Parker, who holds a Teaching and Research Lectureship at Bangor University’s School of Environmental and Natural Sciences.

He investigated the impact of a single insect practical session on undergraduate biology students’ attitudes towards insects and insect conservation. To assess changes in attitudes, students completed three questionnaires administered before and after traditional lectures, and after a practical session involving direct interaction with live and preserved insects.

Dr Darren Parker said, “I found that while lectures significantly improved student self-efficacy, they had little effect on attitudes towards insects. In contrast, the practical session not only enhanced self-efficacy but also positively shifted attitudes towards insects, increasing appreciation for insect conservation and interest in studying insects further.

“These findings suggest that brief, hands-on experiences with insects may provide a simple and scalable way to improve conservation-relevant perceptions of insects and inspire students to pursue entomology, helping to address critical workforce shortages needed to tackle global insect declines.

“This study shows how adding an active learning practical session to traditional lectures was associated with a positive shift in student attitudes towards insects.”

Crucially, the study found that the practical session was associated with a reduction in negative attitudes towards insects and an increase in the importance students placed on insect conservation. It was also associated with an increase in the likelihood of students wanting to study insects in the future, stronger self-efficacy and greater engagement with an insect-related assessment.

Dr Darren Parker says this highlights how simple interventions may help to engage students with underrepresented species, supporting both the development of future specialists and potentially the broader conservation of insect biodiversity.